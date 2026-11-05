Death Notices

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2M4PLM_1GoQ1WFm00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4PLM_1GoQ1WFm00" width="1200" height="628" >\u003cp>\u003cb>Newport\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Barry Shea, 91, Oct. 25, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>Robert Gray, 63, Oct. 26, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>Elizabeth Paris, 75, Oct. 27, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>Barbara Simmons, 94, Oct. 29, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>Middletown\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Georgia Clements, 86, Oct. 26, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>Timothy Smith, 62, Oct. 28, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>Portsmouth\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Jeffrey McKee, 69, Oct. 20, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>Tiverton\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Richard Levesque, 85, Oct. 15, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>Roland Banville, 73, Oct. 26, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>Fall River, Mass.\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Jocab Souza, 44, Oct. 17, 2026\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>