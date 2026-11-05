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Gold Card Applicants Face More Than a Financial Decision as U.S. Residency Program Visa Eligibility
By Anton Stravinsky,3 days ago
The American Gold Card offers a contribution-based route toward permanent residence. Still, government vetting, statutory admissibility, visa availability, additional family costs, and unresolved legal questions distinguish a substantial payment from an approved immigration application. WASHINGTON, DC, November 5, 2026 — Foreign nationals exploring the United States Gold Card face a...