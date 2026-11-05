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Cable Ties Unlimited Adds New Vice President of Strategic Accounts
By Annie Dameworth,4 days ago
Cable Ties Unlimited (CTU) announced the appointment of Wayne Smith as vice president of strategic accounts. In this role, Smith will focus on expanding CTU’s strategic accounts, strengthening relationships with key distribution partners and developing new business opportunities across industrial, electrical and OEM markets. Smith brings extensive experience in...