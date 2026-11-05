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The Experience, Emeryville: Emeryville Commerce Connection: Emeryville Restaurant Week News
By Mary Lou Thiercof,6 days ago
Emeryville’a first-ever Restaurant Week was a great success according to restaurants and diners! For 11 days, 33 restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and sweet shops served up special menu items, prix fixe menus and great discounts. Restaurants were asked to direct customers to an online survey about their experiences and the restaurant with the most responses would win the grand prize..
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