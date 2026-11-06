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Former Angels GM Perry Minasian returns to the Braves organization, per report
By Demetrius Bell,8 days ago
That sound you’re hearing blasting from Cobb County right now is the front office for the Atlanta Braves blaring a familiar tune from Thin Lizzy. Not too long ago, former Astros GM Dana Brown returned to the franchise as a senior adviser for amateur scouting. Now, former Angels GM Perry Minasian is returning to the Braves to work with Alex Anthopoulos once again.