undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shaping Aurora through Equitable Engagement
By Martha,7 days ago
Meet Martha, a Community Liaison with the Department of Neighborhoods, connecting Spanish-speakers to the North Aurora community action planning process. Community Liaisons are community leaders that connect communities with city government. She supports the Office of Planning and Community Development in equitable, on-the-ground outreach along Aurora Corridor. My calling has...