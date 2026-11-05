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The Experience, Alameda: Dashe Cellars Zin in the News
By Mary Lou Thiercof,6 days ago
Here’s what Ray Isle says about Alameda’s Dashe Cellars in Food & Wine’s article California Zinfandel is Making a Comeback and it’s Better Than Ever, where he argues that California Zin is shedding its old reputation of being heavy and high-alcohol as wine makers now are producing sleek, streamlined and food friendly red wines with lower alcohol content.