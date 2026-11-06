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WKU Volleyball opens senior night against Liberty University
By Morgan Larkins,8 days ago
WKU Volleyball welcomes Liberty to the Diddle Arena court off two victories against Florida International University. The Hilltoppers put together a complete performance against FIU last weekend, with strong offense and defense pushing them into five sets the first day of the weekend. The victories last weekend were a team effort, junior middle hitter Faith Young led the way with 21 kills and seven blocks through the weekend.