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Second Citizenship Costs Extend Beyond the Advertised Price;Examine the Full Expense of Another Passport
By Anton Stravinsky,4 days ago
Citizenship by descent, naturalization, and investment can carry substantially different financial commitments, with government charges, historical records, background checks, professional services, dependent applications, and continuing document expenses affecting what families ultimately pay. WASHINGTON, DC, November 5, 2026 — Families considering second citizenship are discovering that the financial commitment can extend...