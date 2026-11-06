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Epic Universe Adding Roller Coaster to Dark Universe
By Andrew Long,7 days ago
Universal Orlando announced today that a new roller coaster is coming to their latest park, Epic Universe. The attraction will be added to Dark Universe, the park’s land that draws from Universal’s classic monsters. This will be the first ride added to Epic Universe since the park opened in 2025. In this post, we’ll share the details of the upcoming roller coaster and add in our commentary on the news.