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Blessing held for 5 all-electric cranes at Kapalama Container Terminal
By HNN Staff,8 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blessing was held Thursday for five new Pasha Group cranes at the Kapalama Container Terminal (KCT). The all-electric Noell gantry cranes traveled 2,600 miles by ocean barge from the Port of Long Beach in California to Honolulu. Each crane weighs 2.7 million pounds and stands at 245 feet tall, roughly the height of a 20-story building.
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