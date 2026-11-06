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Don’t believe the hype: Despite what Inside Publication wrote, Smart Streets “spy cameras” don’t offer 1-minute grace
By John Greenfield,8 days ago
If you must, you can check out the Inside Publications / News-Star article via one of their distribution locations, a subscription, Bluesky, or Twitter. To borrow the slogan from the old Reader series “Bob Watch,” here at Streetsblog Chicago, we read Inside Publications’ “Not In My Back Yard” newspapers so you don’t have to. Today, I must report another sorry episode in the local chain’s ongoing reign of error.
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