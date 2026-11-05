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Increasing clouds return overnight with the arrival of our next cold front on Friday morning
By Brad Hlozek,7 days ago
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A fast-moving cold front will sweep through east Texas late tonight and early Friday morning. This cold frontal passage will just reinforce the seasonally cool temperatures that are already in place. Outside of some clouds and a few areas of drizzle, it should come through on the dry side with no measurable rainfall expected.