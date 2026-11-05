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Vandalia Health, osteopathic school to reopen labor, delivery services at Greenbrier Medical Center
6 days ago
Greenbrier County families will again have access to labor and delivery services through an agreement between Vandalia Health and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, officials announced Thursday. Greenbrier Valley Medical Center closed its labor and delivery room in April as it transitioned to being a critical access hospital....