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16th District officers present Stock School student with new bench after original goes missing
By Editorial,8 days ago
A metal bench that Stock School student Cal Cartwright loved sitting on while waiting for the school bus went missing from the front of his home. It’s not clear who took it but thanks to 16th (Jefferson Park) District community policing officers Raquel Altruz and Jackie Torres, the pre-k student got a new bench on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 3.
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