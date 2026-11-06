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Good News for Boaters This Weekend — But Peace River Flooding Continues in DeSoto County
By Bob Harrigan,8 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After four consecutive weekends of wind advisories keeping boaters on shore, this weekend brings a welcome break from choppy waters. But while Sarasota and Manatee Counties enjoy calmer conditions, residents in nearby DeSoto County are dealing with major flooding along the Peace River that won’t fully recede until late next week.