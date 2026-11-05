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Honeybear brings Chilean cherry expertise to retailers
By Ron Pelger,7 days ago
Honeybear Brands is shipping cherries to retail from the Southern Hemisphere and will continue through early January. The company is preparing for the upcoming Chilean cherry season with a focus on what sets its program apart: longstanding growers that understand our customers wants and needs, and a commitment to delivering exceptional fruit to retail partners.