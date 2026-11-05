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A.V. Thomas Produce builds on a legacy of organic sweet potato leadership
By Kris Mulheren,6 days ago
With nearly four decades of experience in organic sweet potato production, A.V. Thomas Produce continues to focus on quality, year-round supply, product diversity and sustainable farming practices as the organic produce market evolves. As the organic produce industry navigates changing consumer expectations, retail pressures and rising operational costs, A.V. Thomas...