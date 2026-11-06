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Hinojosa taps anti-school voucher Republican, education and labor allies for Texas transition team
By Blaise Gainey, Texas Newsroom,8 days ago
Former Republican state Rep. Ernset Bailes, who lost his seat after opposing Gov. Greg Abbott’s school voucher push is among the governor-elect’s first appointments. Here other picks reflect priorities in public education, organized labor and local government. Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa announced her first transition team appointments Thursday,...