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Nantucket Planning Director Leslie Snell Placed On Administrative Leave
7 days ago
Nantucket planning director Leslie Snell has been placed on administrative leave, a source told the Current this week. The decision to place Snell on leave was allegedly made after an executive session meeting of the Nantucket Planning and Economic Development Commission (NP&EDC) last Thursday, October 29th. That meeting was conducted “to discuss the reputation, character, physical condition or mental health, rather than professional competence, of an individual, or to discuss the discipline or dismissal of, or complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual.”
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