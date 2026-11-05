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Walmart expands retail drone delivery
By Adam Campbell,7 days ago
Walmart is bringing retail drone delivery to more doorsteps. The retailer announced a new multi-year agreement with Zipline to add 300 drone delivery sites nationwide, with the potential to expand. The rollout builds on Walmart’s drone delivery program, which has completed more than 2 million deliveries to date. Walmart has worked with Zipline to make drone deliveries since 2021.