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MATCH PREVIEW, pres. by Toyota: Red Bull New York Faces Off Against Atlanta United FC for Fan Day pres. by HSS on Saturday Afternoon at Sports Illustrated Stadium
By Red Bull New York Communications,5 days ago
Red Bull New York (11-16-6, 39 pts.) faces off against Atlanta United FC (9-18-6, 33 pts.) on Saturday, November 7 at Sports Illustrated Stadium for Fan Day presented by HSS and MLS Decision Day. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET with coverage on Apple TV in English and Spanish,...