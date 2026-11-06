undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
India’s Adani Agrees to Buy Europe’s 2nd-Largest Liquid Storage Operator
8 days ago
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) agreed to acquire Netherlands-headquartered Evos B.V. from Igneo Infrastructure Partners in a deal with an enterprise value of €2.56 billion ($2.87 billion). Already India’s largest port terminal operator, Adani continues to seek opportunities to expand its international footprint and build a foothold in Europe.