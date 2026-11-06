undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Panthers' Damien Lewis: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Lewis (knee) did not participate at the Panthers' practice Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. Lewis was estimated to be a non-participant Wednesday, and he has now missed the team's first official practice of the week. The offensive lineman was unable to play in Week 8 against the Packers as a result of a knee injury he suffered the week prior, and he appears to be trending towards another absence Sunday versus the Broncos.