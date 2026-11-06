undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Panthers' Brady Christensen: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Christensen (hamstring) was a full participant at the Panthers' practice Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. Christensen made his return to practice Thursday after being listed as a full participant on Carolina's estimated practice report Wednesday. The offensive lineman has been on injured reserve since suffering a hamstring injury during the preseason, but he appears to be on the cusp of returning to action.