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Yung Gravy Has Kelly Goin’ Cougar Crazy + Miss A-STATE Paisley Rae Makes Her Royal Radio Debut
By brandonbaxter,4 days ago
Kelly’s ready to meet Yung Gravy—but is her “Getting Better With Age” crop top doing too much or covering too little? Brandon has thoughts. He also celebrates National Love Your Red Hair Day by roasting Kelly’s boyfriend, Ryan, then testing whether she really knows her redheads. The new Miss Arkansas State University Paisley Rae joins the show, prompting Brandon and Kelly to imagine their own pageant talents—and how well they’d handle losing. Plus, it’s Brandon’s Janaversary! He relives the DM and Nashville encounter that still has a monopoly on his Instagram highlights. They revisit the childhood toys and stunts we somehow survived, though Brandon apparently avoided most of the danger. A big High Five goes to Blytheville’s Teddy and Cheryl Huffman for their $1.25 million gift to help train and keep doctors in the Arkansas Delta. Plus, new Morgan Wallen music, Tucker Wetmore and Ella Langley dating rumors, and Lady A’s CMA Country Christmas hosting debut.