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Greg DeMarco’s Top 5 NFL Week 9 Matchups
By Chairshot,4 days ago
Greg DeMarco ranks the five NFL Week 9 matchups that matter most, led by Bills-Vikings, Packers-Patriots and Jaguars-Ravens. Week 8 gave us exactly what we wanted from this feature. Minnesota lost its undefeated season, Denver took control of the AFC West, Chicago strengthened its case as a legitimate contender and Baltimore watched its quarterback situation go from concerning to potentially season-altering.