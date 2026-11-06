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Kentucky vs. Tennessee Injury Report: Sam Greene trending toward playing
By Jason Marcum,8 days ago
The Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers have released their latest injury report ahead of their Week 10 clash in Knoxville. For Kentucky, edge rusher Sam Greene, who missed the win over Vanderbilt, remains listed as probable. Cornerback Isaiah McMillian, listed as questionable on Wednesday’s report, has been upgraded to probable,...