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James “Jim” Dorman
By Kale Funeral Home,7 days ago
James “Jim” Harold Dorman, 87, passed away at The Groves Assisted Living Facility, Goodyear, Arizona on Monday, November 2, 2026. Jim was born on December 7, 1938, to Herman and Harriet (Morse) Dorman in Madison County, Iowa. He graduated from Truro High School in 1957 as class president. After high school he worked at Natural Gas Pipeline in Truro. In 1958 he joined his father in the family business, Truro Farm Equipment Company.