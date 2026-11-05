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Shearwater Unveils New Peregrine TX Colors And Perdix 3 Features
By Sam Helmy,8 days ago
Shearwater Research announced two new colors for its Peregrine TX dive computer at DEMA Show 2026, along with new features for its Perdix 3 flagship. The Peregrine TX is the air-integrated version of Shearwater’s entry-level Peregrine, launched in May 2024. The Perdix has long been one of the company’s most popular computers with both technical and recreational divers.