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History hiding in plain sight: 10 signs that tell Downtown Long Beach’s story
7 days ago
Have you spotted some new signs around Downtown Long Beach and wondered what they’re all about? Turns out, they’re little windows into the city’s past! Installed by the City earlier this summer, ten historical markers scattered throughout Downtown and the Shoreline area highlight everything from notable city firsts to quirky, lesser-known moments in Long Beach history. Developed with research and archival photos compiled by Long Beach Public Library Special Collections Librarian Jeff Whalen, the signs offer a self-guided history tour hiding in plain sight. Next time you’re strolling Downtown, keep an eye out — you might learn something new about a place you’ve walked past a hundred times. And there’s more history to come, with plans to expand the signage throughout the city in future phases.
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