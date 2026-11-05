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Is ‘I Play Rocky’ a True Story? How Sylvester Stallone Really Got ‘Rocky’ Made
By Emma Loggins,7 days ago
Yes, I Play Rocky is a true story, and the core of it needs no help from a screenwriter. In the mid-1970s a struggling actor wrote a boxing script, drew serious offers for it, and refused every one that did not let him play the lead. Amazon MGM Studios sells Peter Farrelly’s film as the story of a young Stallone who “bets everything on himself,” and that bet is the best-reported part of the story, though not an undisputed one. Plenty of what got stacked on top of it over the following 50 years is less solid, and one famous piece barely holds together at all.