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More US States Adopt Reforms to Enable Homebuilding
6 days ago
“In 2026, about one-third of states, from North Carolina to Idaho and from New York to Kansas, passed significant housing policy reforms. Some enacted policies aimed at enabling the construction of housing near commerce. Others sought to encourage construction of apartments, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and starter homes. Several states sought to allow churches and other nonprofits to build on land they already own. And many sought to simplify building codes and permit processes to streamline the development process.