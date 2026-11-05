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Study Finds Fewer Long COVID Effects After Correcting Test Bias
6 days ago
“Long COVID has been linked to many long-term health effects. Some commonly used study designs can misattribute symptoms to long COVID when they are actually due to non-COVID conditions that prompted care-seeking and testing. Drawing from a nationwide database of insurance claims, we mitigate this selective-testing bias using a study design that restricts analyses to individuals who sought PCR testing. With this design, known acute COVID symptoms are detected, but the number and duration of long-term outcomes attributable to COVID-19 is substantially smaller and shorter than in high profile prior reports.”