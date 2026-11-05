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Chiefs WR Rashee Rice reportedly files for bankruptcy, citing $3.45 million in debts following fallout from 2024 car crash
By Kari Anderson,7 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed for bankruptcy, according to court filings obtained by multiple outlets. In the filings, Rice reportedly claims that he has more than $3.45 million in debts. A significant chunk of Rice's debt, per the filing, stems from several lawsuits the receiver has...