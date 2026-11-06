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Somerset Man Sentenced to 32 Years in Federal Prison; Russell County Case Pending
By WJRS Staff,8 days ago
A Somerset man has been sentenced to thirty-two years in federal prison and still faces state charges, including a case in Russell County. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones says Jesus Chavez, 33, was sentenced November 4th by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier after previously pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.