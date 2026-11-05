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Prototype Finds Linux Kernel Flaws at Scale
6 days ago
“Vulnerability discovery is becoming easier to scale, but prioritization and validation remain operational bottlenecks. We built a prototype to look for security flaws in the Linux kernel inside a controlled research environment. Our prototype identified and analyzed 2,308 candidate Linux kernel findings, dynamically reproduced 1,724 vulnerabilities, and produced 948 local privilege escalation (LPE) exploits that could allow an unprivileged local user to gain root access.