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Drivers in southwest Colorado can expect 'extensive detours' as road repairs get underway
7 days ago
Drivers are being warned to prepare for extensive delays and detours as cleanup and repairs from recent floods in southwest Colorado continues. Floodwaters washed out roads and a bridge, causing full closures on common routes and significant repair delays along key corridors, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).