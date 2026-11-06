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Colorado Home Gets Swept Away by Floodwaters in Dramatic River Scene
By Cozy season favorites,8 days ago
A home was carried down a flooded river before crashing into a bridge in footage identified as Pagosa Springs, Colorado.Text on the video places the scene on the San Juan River on November 2, 2026.The recording opens with muddy water surging around trees and riverside buildings.A red building with a green roof then drifts downstream, its lower walls submerged.The camera follows as the current carries it towards a metal bridge.The building hits the bridge and begins breaking apart, sending sections of its roof and walls into the rushing water.Amy Brown, who shared the footage said: "A neighbor's home floating down the river and crashing into the bridge. It's so wild. "Historic flooding is happening right now in Pagosa Springs, and it's devastating for the community."