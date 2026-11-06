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Dinosaurs Around the World Returns to South Coast Botanic Garden for 2026
By Local Anchor,8 days ago
Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors is back at South Coast Botanic Garden on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, running from Nov. 7, 2026 through Jan. 31, 2027. After a popular first run last winter, the exhibit returns with 11 life-sized dinosaurs spread across the garden’s 87 acres, including 3 new species and a dinosaur guests can actually climb.