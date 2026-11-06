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Nantucket’s Future Cannot Be Planned By A One-Size-Fits-All State Mandate
8 days ago
To the editor: As Vice Chair of the Nantucket Planning Board, I recognize the urgent need for affordable housing and opportunities for working families to remain on our island. However, the potential outcomes that Massachusetts Question 7 would have on Nantucket have raised serious concerns about Nantucket’s infrastructure, environmental resources, and the ability to manage responsible growth.