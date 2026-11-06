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Bucks County veterans honored at Phoebe Richland Healthcare Center ahead of Veterans Day
By 69 News,8 days ago
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Veterans were honored Thursday at a senior living facility in Bucks County. Veterans enjoyed a special coffee-and-cake social this afternoon at the Phoebe Richland Healthcare Center near Quakertown. Families, staff, and other residents honored more than a dozen veterans, expressing gratitude for their military service ahead...