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Dr. Judith R. Holland Selected to Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
7 days ago
Dr. Judith R. Holland, the architect of women's athletics at UCLA, has been selected for induction into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2027. The 2027 induction ceremony will take place on June 26, 2027 at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tenn. Joining Holland in the Class of 2027 are Diana Taruasi, Sandy Brondello, Mike Thibault, Dee Kantner and Molly Bolin Kazmer. Holland is the fifth Bruin to be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, joining coach Billie Moore and players Denise Curry, Ann Meyers-Drysdale and Natalie Williams.