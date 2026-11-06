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Cromwell-Wright football three-peats as Section 5 9-man champions
By Neil Vierzba, Fox 21 News,8 days ago
BRAINERD, Minn. (KQDS-TV)- For the 3rd straight year, the Cromwell-Wright football team will compete at the state tournament. On Thursday, the Cardinals trailed 6-0 late in the 4th quarter to Sebeka in the Section 5 9-man title game. That's where Drew Nyberg took a direct snap and then plunged into the end zone for the go-ahead score for the Cardinals.
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