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A Smashing Good Time
2 days ago
Santino Ferrigno prepares to take a swing at a pumpkin with a baseball bat during Madison Earth Care’s pumpkin smash event on Nov. 1. The event gave residents a chance to dispose of their Halloween jack-o’-lanterns while raising money for charity. Participants purchased tickets to use three smashing stations featuring baseball bats, a giant mallet, and a trebuchet. Proceeds benefited either American Farmland Trust or Help Our Military Heroes, depending on each participant’s choice. Santino Ferrigno prepares to take a swing at a pumpkin with a baseball bat during Madison Earth Care’s pumpkin smash event on Nov. 1. The event gave residents a chance to dispose of their Halloween jack-o’-lanterns while raising money for charity. Participants purchased tickets to use three smashing stations featuring baseball bats, a giant mallet, and a trebuchet. Proceeds benefited either American Farmland Trust or Help Our Military Heroes, depending on each participant’s choice. Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Source.