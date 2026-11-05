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NA Counter-Strike legend Rambo nominated for HLTV Hall of Fame
By Mnmzzz,7 days ago
HLTV has released the latest slate of players up for potential induction into the HLTV Hall of Fame, with American Counter-Strike legend Ronald "Rambo" Kim up for consideration as part of the Class of 2026. Rambo joins two other American names up for induction, with Daniel "fRoD" Montaner and Kyle "KSharp" Miller also appearing on the ballet, both for the third time in a row.