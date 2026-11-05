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31 Dinner Recipes Wrapped Up in Time for a Holiday Special on TV
By Mandy V Applegate,2 days ago
When a holiday special is on, dinner should be simple to serve without pulling everyone away from the screen. This collection covers soups, pasta, tacos, rice dishes, curries, and oven dinners, with options for different appetites and schedules. Choose a bubbling casserole or pot pie for a sit-down plate, or set out noodles, tacos, or fried rice for an easygoing TV night.