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DarfMike, Mauisnake among NA names on BLAST Rivals Fall 2026 talent list
By Mnmzzz,8 days ago
BLAST have revealed the talent lineup for their upcoming BLAST Rivals Fall 2026, which is set to take place in Hong Kong from November 11th to November 15th. The lineup consists of ten names, with a significant portion of the broadcast team being NA names. Among the big NA names on the desk this time around, Mike "DarfMike" Winnick will feature as an arena host and roaming reporter while Alex "Mauisnake" Ellenberg and Donald "voo" Parkhurst will be leading the analyst desk.