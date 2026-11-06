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Empty bags, full hearts: Scouts rally to feed 72,000 facing hunger across Northeast Louisiana
By Shahid Evans,8 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local scouts are hitting neighborhood doorsteps this week to fight holiday hunger across Northeast Louisiana. Scout troops with the Scouting America Louisiana Purchase Council wrapped up their kickoff for the 39th annual Scouting Food Drive in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana. Scouts will deliver empty donation bags to homes across the area on Nov. 7, then return to collect nonperishable food items on Nov. 14.