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DuBois Marine Vet Convicted in Roommate's Killing After Brain Injury Defense Fails
By Olivia Adams,8 days ago
A jury of eight women and four men convicted 54-year-old Christopher Euard of DuBois on charges including third-degree murder for the shooting death of his roommate, Timothy Pirraglia, 47, following a trial that centered on a late-night argument, a gun, and Euard's claim that a brain injury from his time in the Marine Corps clouded what happened next. The panel reached its verdict Tuesday after deliberating for around two hours, according to Military.com.
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